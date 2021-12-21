Collector inaugurates exhibition in Salem

SALEM

21 December 2021 22:48 IST

Collector S. Karmegham inaugurated an exhibition of Khadi and Village Industries Commission here on Tuesday and visited the stalls set up by rural manufacturers from across the State.

Addressing at the event, Mr. Karmegham said khadi varieties and other textile products worth ₹220 crore were being produced with the support of the Commission annually and sales to the tune of ₹330 crore had been achieved. The Collector said as part of the Centre’s job creation scheme, loans to the tune of ₹25 lakh were being provided for manufacturing sector and ₹10 lakh for service sector and subsidies were provided for the loans.

The Collector advised youths interested in setting up businesses to approach the District Industries Centre to learn about the various State and Centre schemes.

