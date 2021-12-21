Coimbatore

Collector inaugurates exhibition in Salem

Collector S. Karmegham inaugurated an exhibition of Khadi and Village Industries Commission here on Tuesday and visited the stalls set up by rural manufacturers from across the State.

Addressing at the event, Mr. Karmegham said khadi varieties and other textile products worth ₹220 crore were being produced with the support of the Commission annually and sales to the tune of ₹330 crore had been achieved. The Collector said as part of the Centre’s job creation scheme, loans to the tune of ₹25 lakh were being provided for manufacturing sector and ₹10 lakh for service sector and subsidies were provided for the loans.

The Collector advised youths interested in setting up businesses to approach the District Industries Centre to learn about the various State and Centre schemes.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 10:49:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/collector-inaugurates-exhibition-in-salem/article38007377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY