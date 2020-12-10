Collector inaugurates community kitchen project in the Nilgiris

A girl with ‘nutri laddu’ during the inauguration of tribal woman and child programme in Udhagamandalam.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 December 2020 00:07 IST

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated a community kitchen project aimed at providing tribal women and children with nutritious meals every day, in Pudukadu near Burliar on Monday.

Ms. Divya inaugurated the Astitva-MSDS Tribal Woman and Child Nutrition, Education and Empowerment Programme. According to a release, Astitva is a project under the umbrella of the Manava Dharma Seva Samvardhini (MSDS) Trust in Chennai, and focuses on women and child development.

The initiative will involve two programmes in the four tribal hamlets of Pudukadu, Kozhikarai, Kurumbadi and Chinna Kurumbadi – a nutrition and awareness programme for tribal women and children through a year-long community kitchen programme that will provide nutritious meal to the women and children, as well as education for 25 adolescent girls in these communities.

“The project at Pudukadu is being run to improve the health, nutrition and awareness levels of tribal women and children, covering around 138 households, with an expectation to subsequently scale up to cover all the 172 tribal hamlets in the Nilgiris,” the release said.

As part of the project, Astitva is also working with the Horticulture Department and the communities to set up a community kitchen garden where the villagers can grow their own vegetables and herbs. Ms. Divya inaugurated the kitchen garden and planted seeds of beans and spinach.

The Collector said tribal communities had lost touch with their traditional cooking methods, as well as their food, and the nutrition it provided to them. She urged them to use the project to go back to growing and eating healthy, nutritious food.

The project will also involve an education module “by running a holistic learning focusing on English, computers, maths, health, hygiene, sex education and other wellness programmes such as yoga, music, meditation, Tai Chi and dance. Astitva will also introduce vocational guidance and possibilities to both the women and adolescent children of the villages,” the release said.

Sub-Collector Ranjeet Singh and Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency Getzi Leema Amalini were present.