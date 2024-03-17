ADVERTISEMENT

Collector holds meeting to discuss water scarcity issues in the Nilgiris

March 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Marlimund Lake in Ooty is one of the drinking water sources for Udhagamandalam, but water levels have dipped below seven feet over the last few weeks. File photo. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna held a meeting recently with officials from civic bodies from across the district to discuss contingency measures required to ensure regular supply of drinking water to local residents during the summer.

The meeting involved discussions around water requirements in each municipality, town, and village panchayat during the summer season. Officials have also been asked to take stock of areas that are likely to face severe water shortages.

The district administration said that a deficit of rainfall during the Northeast monsoon in 2023 had led to most reservoirs and water bodies running dry. Officials from civic bodies were directed to provide alternative sources of water for the residents.

Residents facing water scarcity issues have been asked to submit their complaints and assured that their grievances would be looked into. Officials have also been asked to inspect water taps and pipes to minimise leakages, as well as to fix and maintain the broken water distribution infrastructure.

Officials from the Udhagamandalam and Coonoor Municipalities said that officials’ concerns about the water demands in the two municipalities increasing substantially during the summer tourist season were also raised with the Collector. “We are working on rejuvenating old wells, that can be tapped into as water sources that can also be distributed to residents,” said an official from the Udhagamandalam Municipality.

