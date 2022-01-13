Collector holds jallikattu meeting

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday held a meeting with jallikattu organisers to ensure the event was held in compliance with the government-given COVID-19 safety guidelines.

A release issued at the end of the meeting said the district administration would allow only the bull owner and a helper along with the bull to participate in the event. At the time of registering the bull for the event, the two persons should also register.

They both should be vaccinated and possess a COVID-19 negative certificate for the test that was taken 48 hours prior to the conduct of the event. The administration would issue identity cards to the bull owner and helper.

The COVID-19 safety guideline applied to visitors, officials coordinating the event and also journalists, the release said and added that the administration would allow only lower number of either 150 visitors or 50% of seating capacity to witness the event.

The administration appealed to outstation visitors to enjoy watching the event on television sets, the release added.