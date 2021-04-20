Collector holds consultation with industries on SOP

Continuous process industries and industries engaged in the production of essential goods will continue to function during the total lockdown Sundays.

Following the State government declaring night curfews and the total lockdown on Sunday, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy met with the industries here at the Collectorate for a consultation on the guidelines and the protocols for the continued operation of industries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector advised the industries to issue special identity cards certifying the staff deployed on shift basis for work during the Sunday lockdowns.

Further, standing protocols on COVID management remains in place and the industries are expected to adhere to the guidelines, Dr. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said.

Industries shall also coordinate with the primary health centres for vaccines for their employees and workers and provision for vaccination camps within their units, the Collector said.