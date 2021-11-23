Collector hands over welfare assistance to people in Bargur Hills

Erode

23 November 2021 23:42 IST

District Collector H. Krishnanunni handed over welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 52.71 lakh to beneficiaries in Bargur Hills.

The Collector, in the presence of Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, handed over assistance to people in Devarmalai, Thamaraikarai and Bargur recently. It includes old age pension, assistance for constructing houses, drip irrigation systems and sprayers. Tribal people received new family cards and identity cards.

Mr. Krishnanunni inaugurated the works to drill a bore well in Thamaraikarai lake and installation of water tanks at Sundapur village. He inspected the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai that was constructed a year ago and is yet to be inaugurated. The headmistress of the school wanted an additional building for the noon meal scheme and a compound wall for the school. Both the Collector and the MLA promised to take action. He inspected the primary school at Osur and held discussions with officials. Mr. Krishnanunni also visited Kongadai village and distributed assistance to the tune of ₹ 17.82 lakh to 123 beneficiaries . He also inspected a newly constructed well at Thambureddy.

