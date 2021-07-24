Collector hands over communitycertificates at doorstep in Talavadi

It was a long-pending demand of the tribal people

It was dream come true for many families in the Talavadi Hills whose long-pending demand for community certificates and free house site pattas was fulfilled when District Collector H. Krishnanunni handed over the documents at their doorstep here on Saturday.

On July 3 and 4, the Collector carried out inspections in the tribal hamlets in Talavadi during which people of Iggalur, Thingalur, Germalam, Diginarai, Talavadi, Hasanur, Bainapuram, Mallankuzhi panchayats submitted petitions demanding ‘Hindu Malayalee’ community certificates and free house site pattas.

Mr. Krishnanunni asked officials of the respective departments to take necessary action against the petitions and submit a report. He also asked the Rural Development Department to expedite various development works carried out in the tribal areas.

On Saturday, the Collector along with the officials visited Arapalayam, Hasanur, Ittarai and Ellakattai in Talavadi Taluk and handed over house site pattas to 36 beneficiaries, community certificates to 264 persons, and welfare assistance to 27 persons.

Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional officer Palanidevi, Joint Director of Agriculture Chinnasamy and other officials were present.