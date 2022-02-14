Collector gives away prizes, certificates to students in Coimbatore

: Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday gave away prizes and certificates to students who had excelled in competitions conducted by the Tamil Development Department. A release from the district administration said the Department had conducted oratorial competition for school and college students on Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and Thirukural recitation competition.

He gave away prizes to 16 students who had secured the top spots in the oratorical competition and four students for reciting all the 1,330 Thirukural couplets.

The students, who stood first got ₹ 5,000 each, those who stood second ₹ 3,000 and third ₹2,000, the release said and added the Thirukural recitation competition prize winners got ₹10,000 each. Deputy Director, Tamil Development, A. Bhuvaneswari was present.