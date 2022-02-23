Collector flags off exhibition on wheels

Collector G.S. Sameeran flagging off the VOC exhibition on wheels at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday flagged off an exhibition on wheels depicting the life and times of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram. A release from the district administration said the vehicle housing the exhibition had details on Chidambaram’s life, his bust, books he had authored, rare photographs including those of the two ships with which he operated the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company and a few more exhibits.

The vehicle would go to schools to enlighten students on the life and contribution of the freedom fighter as the State Government wanted them to know about on the occasion of his 150 th birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, the vehicle stopped at schools in Ganapathy, Saravanampatty, Kovilpalayam, Annur, Sirumugai Pudur and a few other areas.

On Thursday, the bus would make stoppages in Kuniamuthur, Malumichampatty, Othakalmandapam, Kinathukadavu, Cheripalayam and a few other areas, the release said and added that officials from the School Education Department, Information and Publicity and State Transport Corporation were present at the flagging off ceremony.