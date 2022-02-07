Collector flags off awareness vehicle in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

07 February 2022 18:30 IST

District Collector S. Divyadarshini flagged off an election awareness vehicle for urban local bodies elections at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The vehicle with video wall will play awareness videos provided by State Election Commission on the local bodies elections. The elections are being conducted to Dharmapuri Municipality and 10 town panchayats. According to officials, the vehicle will pass through important junctions in the local bodies where elections are being held.

