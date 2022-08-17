Collector felicitates Salem Corporation for bagging award

Mayor A. Ramachandran (left) showing the Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing municipal corporation to Collector S. Karmegam (second left) at the Salem Collectorate on Wednesday.

Collector S. Karmegam on Wednesday felicitated Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other officials for bagging the Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing municipal corporation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 15, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations at Chennai, presented the award to the Mayor and the Commissioner that carried a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a citation. The Mayor, Commissioner and officials met the Collector and showed the award to him.

Officials said that the corporation was selected based on implementation of various schemes, performance in revenue collection, speedy disposal of petitions, maintaining sanitation, conduct of medical camps, effective solid waste management and regular drinking water supply. Based on the inspection by a committee, the corporation was selected, they added.