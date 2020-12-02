Collector emphasises need to continue precautions in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris Collector once again emphasised the need for the public to maintain their vigil and prevent a spike in COVID-19 infections in the district.

At a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Tuesday, Collector J. Innocent Divya said many countries were witnessing a “second-wave” of infections, and the local residents need to ensure that they took adequate precautions to prevent such an outbreak in the Nilgiris.

Ms. Divya emphasised the need for washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining personal distancing. She said there was a chance for infections to once again increase due to increased tourist footfall in the district.

At the event, people, who recovered from COVID-19, spoke out about their experiences while undergoing treatment and urged the public to wear masks and follow orders laid down by the government. Healthcare workers, who have been working in COVID-19 wards for over eight months and who have not contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also spoke about how simple measures could cut the risk of infection.

Monitoring officer for the Nilgiris, Supriya Sahu, handed over fruit baskets to the recovered COVID-19 patients at the function on Tuesday.