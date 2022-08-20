Collector distributes welfare assistance worth ₹38 lakh to 280 beneficiaries in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 19:02 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Saturday distributed welfare assistance worth ₹38.51 lakh under various government schemes to 280 beneficiaries during the monthly mass contact programme held at the Government High School in Madhampatti here.

For 100 beneficiaries under the Social Security Scheme, scholarships worth ₹12 lakh were given, washing machines worth ₹38,968 to 8 beneficiaries, subsidy worth ₹4.86 lakh to 6 horticulturalists and agriculture assistance worth ₹2.41 lakh to 6 beneficiaries. Further, the Collector distributed ₹16.1 lakh of loan assistance to five women self-help groups, ₹75,000 aid to three children under the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Girl Child Protection’ scheme and ₹2 lakh as pension to two beneficiaries.

The Collector also flagged off the ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ cleanliness drive along with Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore (South), Elango and panchayat officials in Madampatti.

