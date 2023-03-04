Collector, Deputy Commissioner meet migrant workers in Salem

March 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

District Collector, Mayor, and Deputy Commissioner of Police met the migrant workers in Salem on Saturday.

Following rumours that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, the district administration and police warned people who were involved in such act. Meanwhile, Mayor A. Ramachandran and Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy met the migrant workers at a private company at Chettichavadi and distributed sweets to them. They assured that the police would ensure the safety of the migrant workers.

Collector S. Karmegam also met migrant workers at Thideer Nagar in Johnsonpet and interacted with them. The Collector assured government will ensure the safety of migrant workers, and they should not panic about the rumours spreading on social media.