HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector, Deputy Commissioner meet migrant workers in Salem

March 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor and Deputy Commissioner of Police at a meeting with migrant workers at Chettichavadi in Salem on Saturday.

Mayor and Deputy Commissioner of Police at a meeting with migrant workers at Chettichavadi in Salem on Saturday.

District Collector, Mayor, and Deputy Commissioner of Police met the migrant workers in Salem on Saturday.

Following rumours that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, the district administration and police warned people who were involved in such act. Meanwhile, Mayor A. Ramachandran and Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy met the migrant workers at a private company at Chettichavadi and distributed sweets to them. They assured that the police would ensure the safety of the migrant workers.

Collector S. Karmegam also met migrant workers at Thideer Nagar in Johnsonpet and interacted with them. The Collector assured government will ensure the safety of migrant workers, and they should not panic about the rumours spreading on social media.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.