Rain water inundates Namakkal school, Collector declares holiday for second day

The pumping out of stagnated water works is going on for a second day on August 30

Due to stagnation of rainwater in a government school at Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal, the District Collector declared holiday for the school for the second consecutive day.

As Namakkal district witnessed a heavy downpour on Sunday night, rainwater stagnated in and around Kokkarayanpettai Government Higher Secondary School that has a strength of 560 students. Following rainwater stagnation, holiday was declared for the school on Monday. District Collector Shreya P. Singh also inspected the school and instructed officials to pump out the water from the school.

The pumping out of stagnated water works was underway on Tuesday. Considering this, holiday was announced for the school for the second consecutive day.

In the past 24 hours that ended on Tuesday at 8 a.m., some parts of Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall. Salem district recorded 51.40 mm of rainfall and Namakkal recorded 81.80 mm of rainfall.

In Salem district, the average rainfall was 3.42 mm and Mettur received the highest amount of 15.4 mm, followed by 12 mm in Attur, 10 mm in Thammampatti, 5.6 mm in Edappadi, 5.4 mm in Omalur and 3 mm in Yercaud.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 6.81 mm and Puduchatram received the highest amount of 45 mm, followed by 17.30 mm in Rasipuram, 10 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 6 mm in Senthamangalam, 2 mm in Paramathi Velur and 1.50 mm in Collectorate.