Collector conducts surprise vehicle checks

Tiruppur District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Saturday conducted surprise vehicle checks at three Assembly constituencies.

The checks were carried out at at Valampalam in Tiruppur South constituency, Avinashipalayam in Palladam constituency and Dharapuram-Kangeyam Road and Dharapuram-Udumalpet Road within Dharapuram constituency, a release said. A total of 24 flying squads, 24 static surveillance teams and 16 video surveillance teams have been deployed across the eight Assembly constituencies in the district to monitor violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also inspected two polling centres at Tiruppur South and Dharapuram and instructed the officials to ensure basic facilities for the voters on polling day, according to the release. Following this, he flagged off a voter awareness vehicle from the Dharapuram Bus Terminus as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of the Election Commission of India.