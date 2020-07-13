Collector comes to the rescue of couple with demonetised currency

The couple, who was in possession of ₹ 24,000 in demonetised currency, received a cheque for ₹25,000 from Collector C. Kathiravan on Monday.

When Palaniyammal, physically challenged, and her husband K. Somu, native of Pothiya Moopanur village in Anthiyur, had nothing for their livelihood during the lockdown period, they were surprised to find ₹ 24,000 in a trunk box that they kept many years ago, on July 10.

But their joy was short-lived when the bank refused to accept the demonetised currency. The issue was taken up with Mr. Kathiravan who promised ₹ 25,000 assistance from his personal account to the couple.

On Monday, revenue officials brought the couple to the Collector’s camp office and Mr. Kathiravan handed over the cheque.

Expressing gratitude for the timely assistance, Palaniyammal said, “We thought all the money we saved from selling a cow had become useless. Now, we feel secured.”

As they had no television or radio, they did not know about demonetisation and the villagers also did not inform them.

Mr. Somu used to sell incense sticks and camphor for a livelihood.

“We are not familiar with higher denominations as our earnings were less than ₹ 100 a day,” he said.

But the earnings stopped a year ago when Mr. Somu lost his vision completely and could not venture out of his house.

Hearing their plight, a philanthropist from Anthiyur has been providing ₹ 500 every month.

As per the Collector’s direction, the demonetised currency was handed over to the district treasury.