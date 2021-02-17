Collector chairs meeting on jallikattu

Coimbatore

17 February 2021 23:18 IST

Ahead of the jallikattu to be held at Chettipalayam on February 21, District Collector K. Rajamani chaired a meeting with officials from various departments on the preparatory works at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

A press release said that he instructed the organisers to ensure that the double barricades in front of the spectator gallery must be at least eight feet tall. The Public Works Department should ensure that adequate space is available between the wooden gallery and the jallikattu arena.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department must set up separate camps to screen the tamers prior to entering the arena and to treat the injured tamers. A separate ‘108’ ambulance must be parked at the venue for those tamers requiring hospitalisation, Mr. Rajamani said.

Coimbatore District Police must deploy adequate number of police personnel at the venue covering the spectator gallery, the bull collection point and at the spot where entrance tickets are issued to the bulls and tamers. The local body officials must ensure toilet and drinking water facilities at the venue and ensure cleanliness, according to the release.

Around 1,000 bulls and 900 tamers are expected to participate in the jallikattu event, which will be held on a ground near the Coimbatore Bypass at Chettipalayam on the outskirts of the city. District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu and Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar were among the officials who participated in the meeting.