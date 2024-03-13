Collector chairs election meeting in Krishnagiri

March 13, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A one-day training programme-cum-meeting for election personnel in anticipation of the announcement of elections by the Election Commission of India, was held at the Krishnagiri Collectorate.

The meeting chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu was organised for the Static Monitoring committee, flying squad, expenditure, video, and police monitoring committees.

A 24-hour election Control Room has been set up at Room No. 1950 at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri Parliamentary Constituency has a total of 16,18,034 voters for six Assembly segments of Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Bargur, Vepanapalli, Hosur, and Thally constituencies. The total voter population include 305 transpersons, 8,06,354 female voters, and 8,11,375 male voters.

According to the Collector, the final voter list is in a continuous state of revision until the elections.

All the 1883 polling booths are adequately equipped with infrastructure and basic amenities, according to the administration.

Each of the six Assembly segments has been provided with three flying squads that will function round-the-clock. Similarly, there are 18 static monitoring committees for the assembly segments. Each committee will include a police sub-inspector, three policemen, and a videographer.

In addition, each assembly segment has been assigned with a video monitoring committee.

Ms. Sarayu instructed officials on the standard guidelines for the functioning of each committee. The personnel were also imparted training on the use of the ESMS mobile of the Election Commission of India that is used to digitise data on seized items such as cash, liquor, gold etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.