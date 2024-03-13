GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector chairs election meeting in Krishnagiri

March 13, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day training programme-cum-meeting for election personnel in anticipation of the announcement of elections by the Election Commission of India, was held at the Krishnagiri Collectorate.

The meeting chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu was organised for the Static Monitoring committee, flying squad, expenditure, video, and police monitoring committees.

A 24-hour election Control Room has been set up at Room No. 1950 at the Collectorate.

Krishnagiri Parliamentary Constituency has a total of 16,18,034 voters for six Assembly segments of Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Bargur, Vepanapalli, Hosur, and Thally constituencies. The total voter population include 305 transpersons,  8,06,354 female voters, and 8,11,375 male voters.

According to the Collector, the final voter list is in a continuous state of revision until the elections.

All the 1883 polling booths are adequately equipped with infrastructure and basic amenities, according to the administration.

Each of the six Assembly segments has been provided with three flying squads that will function round-the-clock. Similarly, there are 18 static monitoring committees for the assembly segments. Each committee will include a police sub-inspector, three policemen, and a videographer. 

In addition, each assembly segment has been assigned with a video monitoring committee.

Ms. Sarayu instructed officials on the standard guidelines for the functioning of each committee. The personnel were also imparted training on the use of the ESMS mobile of the Election Commission of India that is used to digitise data on seized items such as cash, liquor, gold etc.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.