Collector chairs Mankani festival preparedness meeting

Published - September 10, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a preparedness meeting for the upcoming Mankani festival at the Collectorate on Monday. The month-long festival is set to be a grand event, according to the administration.

The Collector has instructed officials to take additional precautions to ensure public safety, including preventing the raising of banners that could pose a danger. CCTV and drone cameras will be deployed to enhance the safety of women and children. Additionally, extra bus services are being arranged to accommodate the large number of participants expected.

The Mankani festival will also serve as a platform for showcasing various government schemes, with exclusive stalls set up by departments such as agriculture, horticulture, cooperatives, animal husbandry, agricultural engineering, rural development, revenue, school education, and information and publicity. Alongside private stalls, these will highlight different programmes and schemes offered by the government.

The 28-day festival will feature cultural evenings, with performances by local artists and school students, including music and dance shows.

