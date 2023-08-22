HamberMenu
Collector cancels licence of 48 firecracker outlets in Krishnagiri

August 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Police report found noncompliance of various rules under the Indian Explosives Act by many firecracker outlets in Krishnagiri.

| Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Collector K.M. Sarayu has cancelled the licence of 48 firecracker outlets based on a police report that found violations.

The Collector told The Hindu the licence of the outlets were permanently cancelled as the police report flagged noncompliance of various rules under the Indian Explosives Act (1884).

There were parallel inspections carried out independently by the police and the revenue departments. The cancellation of licence was based on the police report, and following the cancellation of no-objection from the police, Ms. Sarayu said.

Similarly, revenue teams assigned to each taluk have been carrying out inspections and many outlets have been issued show-cause notices based on the inspections.

According to the police report, fireworks retail outlets are situated in the vicinity of wood workshops, welding shops, houses, hardware stores, commercial buildings, hotels, private hospitals, and crowded places. Further, many of the outlets do not follow safety precautions including the mandatory double exits in case of fire, fire safety equipment among other guidelines.

The inspections come on the heels of the massive explosion in a firecracker outlet in Pazhayapettai here that killed nine persons and injured 12 others.

In its wake, the Collector ordered a magisterial inquiry by a special DRO. On the progress and the findings of the inquiry, Ms. Sarayu said the inquiry was still under way as the main survivor of the blast from the outlet was recovering at the hospital. “The inquiry could not be expedited for want of information as to what happened there and the survivor was not in a condition to talk.  She’s gaining stability and the inquiry will be completed soon,” Ms. Sarayu said.

