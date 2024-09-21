ADVERTISEMENT

Collector calls for swift action on pending POCSO casess

Updated - September 21, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a review meeting on the prevention of crimes against women and children and the implementation of the POCSO Act at the Collectorate on Saturday. Organised by the Department of Children’s Welfare and Special Services and the District Child Protection Unit, the meeting focused on the POCSO Act and the Child Marriage Act.

Collector Sarayu instructed the police to immediately register FIRs in POCSO and child marriage cases. She also emphasised the need to expedite the filing of charge sheets for all pending POCSO cases and urged the submission of necessary documents to fast-track cases in Mahila courts. Additionally, she called for coordinated training on these legislations for teachers, police, and doctors.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai directed all police stations to promptly inform the District Child Protection Unit as soon as a POCSO case is filed. The Juvenile Justice Board magistrate also instructed the police to file charge sheets for pending cases under its jurisdiction.

