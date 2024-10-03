GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector begins ‘Dharmapuri Reads’ campaign ahead of Thagadur book festival

Published - October 03, 2024 09:31 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharamapuri Reads – Dharmapuri Vasikiradhu campaign was started by Collector K. Shanthi at the Government Arts College in Dharmapuri on Thursday. The campaign witnessed scores of students from across colleges gathering together to read as a collective exercise.

Thagadur book festival, jointly by the Thagadur book club and Bharathi Puthagalayam is being organised for 10 days from October 4 to October 13 at Madhurabai SunderarajaRao Wedding Hall.

In the run up to the book festival, the Collector began the campaign to create awareness of the festival and instil the habit of reading and love for books. She told students that reading was a significant marker of a discerning society. Reading was a joyous activity and students should make it a habit, the Collector said.

The book festival will host over 50 stalls and lakhs of titles from various publications.

