Collector bans New Year’s eve celebrations in Coimbatore district

As the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 looms over the arrival of the New Year, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Thursday that New Year’s Eve celebrations would not be allowed in the district on Friday evening.

In a release, he said the celebrations at restaurants, hotels, clubs, roads and other public places were banned and action would be initiated against violators as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mr. Sameeran appealed to the public to not participate in large gatherings on Friday to prevent an increase in COVID-19 infections in the district.

The Tiruppur City Police, in a statement on Thursday, also appealed to the public to avoid public gatherings on Friday evening and celebrate the New Year by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.