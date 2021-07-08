Collector assesses implementation of farm schemes

District Collector Shreya P. Singh assessed the implementation of schemes under the Agriculture Department here on Wednesday.

Ms. Singh visited Chellapampatti, A. Udappam, Sevagoundampalayam, and R. Puliyampatti villages and interacted with farmers on implementation of schemes by the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments. Ms. Singh inspected the implementation of government schemes for setting up drip irrigation system, sprinklers, integrated farming and crop management.

Ms. Singh enquired with farmers whether officials are making field visits and providing necessary advice for improving income of farmers. The Collector advised officials to make aware farmers on various schemes and possibilities of applying for subsidies to set up drip irrigation system, if existing system becomes faulty.