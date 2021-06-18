Coimbatore

Collector assesses facilities in containment zones

Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh (left) assessing the progress of COVID-19 containment measures on Friday.  

District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited containment zones here on Friday and reviewed containment measures and availability of essentials for persons in containment zones.

Ms. Singh visited containment zones in Namakkal municipal limits and according to officials, eight containment zones have been set up here. Ms. Singh visited containment zones at R.B. Pudur, E.B. Colony and a few other places and reviewed facilities.

Ms. Singh assessed progress of field survey works and door-to-door survey being conducted to identify new cases. She later reviewed containment measures carried out through various departments and other development works being carried out in the district.

Ms. Singh advised officials to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed in their respective offices and all staff have taken vaccination.

She advised officials to take measures to prevent child marriages in Kolli Hills and it is punishable to marry off girls aged below 18 years and boys below 21 years.

Officials were told to conduct necessary monitoring in this regard and advise students that they should inform in Childline number 1098 about any instance of child marriages.


Comments
