Collector asks retirement homes in Coimbatore to get registered

The retirement homes for senior citizens functioning in Coimbatore district, which have not been registered under the Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009 so far, must submit fresh proposals with the required documents, District Collector G.S. Sameeran said in a release on Wednesday.

As per G.O. No. 83 of the Department of Social Welfare, the managements of the retirement homes must attach 18 different documents with the proposal and submit it to the District Social Welfare Office for registration.

The documents include registration of the trust/society, by-laws, aims and objectives of the retirement home, details of management committee and staff members, audit statement for three years, building stability certificate from a chartered Public Works Department engineer, no-objection certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services, sanitation certificate from Deputy Director of Health Services, building license from the Tahsildar, account details under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and pending cases in police stations and courts.