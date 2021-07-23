Collector asks people to adhere to COVID-19 norms

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked the people to adhere to COVID-19 norms and warned that action will be taken against the violators.

In a release, he said that the district administration continues to take all precautionary measures against the spread of virus and sought cooperation from the public.

He asked the public to ensure that they adhere to personal distancing norms while at places where people gather in large numbers and also at both the government offices and private companies. “Only after thermal scanning and hand sanitising is done, people should be allowed inside the commercial establishments”, he added.

Mr. Krishnanunni asked industries and establishments to ensure workers maintain physical distance and wear masks while on the premises. Workers should wash their hands with soap once every two hours and the entire premises should be disinfected everyday. Also, persons in contact with positive patients and workers from containment zones should not be allowed to enter the workplace, he added.

He asked officials to ensure that all the norms were followed and no violations took place. “If violations take place, action should be taken”, he said. He said that standard operating procedures as issued by the government should be followed by all to prevent the spread of virus.