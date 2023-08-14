Erode Collector asks local bodies to close borewells that pose danger

August 14, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Erode

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked all the local bodies and all the departments to ensure borewells that pose danger and pits near construction sites are closed properly and necessary action is taken.

In a statement, the Collector said open wells, borewells, pits at construction sites and quarry pits pose a threat to humans, particularly youth and children and animals. Unsafe structures also claim lives and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena instructed Collectors to take adequate steps to ensure all the structures are safe and well protected.

The release said officials were instructed to conduct surveys to identify pits in defunct quarries, open wells and defunct borewells and other details. Officials were asked to keep a vigil on wells that are not being used by the public. Also, wells that pose danger to the public in the corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats should be closed immediately, the release added. The release said youths and children should avoid taking bath in defunct quarries and officials were asked to ensure that license holders install fences around such quarries.

Also, officials should display warning boards near construction sites on roads and trenches to the public and to prevent untoward incidents, the release added.

