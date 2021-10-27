Collector asks banks to expedite disbursal of loans

Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked the nationalised banks to expedite the process of disbursing various loans to eligible persons.

The District Level Bankers Committee on Wednesday organised a customer outreach programme that was inaugurated by the Collector in the presence of A. Ganeshamurthi, MP, and E. Thirumahan Everaa, MLA.

Distributing various loans to the tune of ₹1.03 crore to nine beneficiaries, Mr. Krishnanunni said that nationalised banks were providing loans for housing, vehicle, education, agriculture, business and individual loans and asked the banks to expedite the process of disbursing loans to eligible people. He said that various loans to the tune of ₹256 crore were distributed to 3,112 people during the programme. The Collector along with the MP and MLA visited the exhibition put out by various entrepreneurs, organisations and banks.

P. Palanisamy, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, Chennai Circle, G. Thirumurugan, Manager, District Industries Centre, Anand Kumar, District Lead Manager, Jeyanthi, Manager, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited, and managers from nationalised banks were present.