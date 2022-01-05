Collector appeals to people to adhere to safety guidelines

As there was a sharp increase in number of persons turning COVID-19 positive in the district, it was imperative to strictly adhere to appropriate behaviour, Collector G.S. Sameeran said at a press meet on Wednesday.

“The number of new COVID-19 cases that was 70-100 a day until recently is on the increase. Today, 250 persons have reported positive. Therefore, it becomes important that people wear mask, observe physical distancing and follow all other safety guidelines.”

As of Wednesday, there were around 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in the district. But, there was no reason to panic as only 10% of samples tested returned positive.

The district administration had started increasing the number of samples. On Wednesday it was 6,500 and in the coming days it would increase the number of samples.

Likewise, the administration had decided to double the number of beds from 350 at the COVID-19 Care Centre in CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.

There were 2,730 beds available in government hospitals in the district, 1,500 in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital,376 in Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in addition to over 300 beds in intensive care units.

There was 99 kilo litre oxygen, 2,780 oxygen concentrators and 31 oxygen plants were kept ready, Mr. Sameeran said and added while there was no need to panic. There must be strict adherence to safety guidelines.

To ensure such adherence the district administration had intensified vigil. On Wednesday alone, ₹4 lakh was collected as fine from violators.

In the coming days, the administration would intensify vigil as it had constituted teams comprising police, Revenue Department staff and local body officials.

At the inter- State check-posts, too, the administration had stepped up vigil. He had written to the head of Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation to ensure that passengers boarding buses bound for Tamil Nadu were checked for vaccination status right at the boarding point.

At the border, the district administration collected samples at random, the Collector said.

The administration appealed to the people who had their first dose of vaccination to take the second as well. The percentage of eligible population covered for the first dose stood at 96 and second dose 78.

As for distribution of Pongal goodies by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocol, the Collector said there would be no problem in distribution as tokens were issued to beneficiaries who would have to turn up at fair price shops only at the given date and time.

This worked out to fewer than 30 persons in an hour.

In response to a question on holding jallikattu on January 9, he said the administration would announce an alternative date after discussing with senior officials.