Collection of selected Thirukkural couplets for new generation released in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2022 17:56 IST

Collector G.S Sameeran Valluva Meiyarivu , a collection of selected kurals written by Rashid Gazzal for new generation here on Friday.

Mr. Gazzali of Wayanad district in Kerala is a syndicate member of Bharathiar University and secretary of the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science.

The Tamil version of the book was published by Vijaya Publications and Malayalam version by Olive Publications.

Founder of Vijaya Publications Vijaya M. Velayutham urged college students to learn at least 50 to 60 couplets and their interpretations.

Coimbatore West Zone - Deputy Inspector General of Police M. S Muthuswamy and Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor Professor P. Kaliraj received the first copy. Roots Groups Director Kavidasan, AJK College of Arts and Science Secretary Ajith Kumar Lal Mohan and Head of Tamil Department of the University Professor Chitra were present at the occasion.

