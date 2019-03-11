Collection of processing fee alleged

The special financial assistance of ₹ 2,000 for the below poverty line (BPL) families announced by the AIADMK Government has drawn flak as allegations are rife that processing fee ranging from ₹ 50 to ₹ 100 is being collected by party functionaries and enumerators in some places in Coimbatore.

Following District Collector K. Rajamani’s intervention, ₹ 50 that was collected as processing fee by a woman enumerator from several family card holders of two tribal settlements in 24 Veerapandi village was returned on Saturday.

Mr. Rajamani said that an inquiry was ordered into the incident and officials had been directed to arrange immediate refund of the money allegedly collected by enumerators as processing fee.

The money was allegedly collected from more than 100 residents of four tribal settlements - Chinna Dhumanur, Periya Dhumanur, Kootuppulikkadu and Aalamaramedu coming under 24 Veerapandi panchayat, claimed the residents.

According to an elderly woman from Periya Dhumanur, a woman enumerator associated with a self-help group collected ₹50 as processing fee from 40 family card holders.

For photocopies

“We were told the money was needed to take photocopies of the required documents. Some officials, identified themselves as staff sent by the Collector, visited the settlement on Friday and enquired us about the collection of money,” said the woman who is also the head of Periya Dhumanur settlement.

According to staff from Gramapura Mahalir Membatu Thittam, who inquired into the allegations, some villagers had given ₹ 50 to an enumerator on their own wish.

DMK MLA from Singanallur N. Karthik alleged that collection of processing fee was rampant in city limits as well.

‘Mismanaging funds’

“Though the assistance was announced by the State Government, AIADMK cadre are distributing and collecting applications. They are collecting ₹ 50 to ₹ 100 from beneficiaries. Even though the assistance was announced for vote bank, we will be happy if it reaches the BPL families, without corruption. But the AIADMK cadre are mismanaging the funds,” the MLA said.