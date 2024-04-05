Collection of postal ballots in Krishnagiri commences today

April 05, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Postal ballots from voters above 85 years of age and differently-abled voters will be collected from their houses on April 6. Over 54 teams have been set up up to collect the postal ballots for six Assembly segments of Uthangarai (reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally.

According to the administration, Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency has 14,787 voters above 85 years of age and 14,440 voters, who are differently-abled. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, these voters were given the choice of postal ballots through Form 12 D.

The Form 12 D were distributed to the voters at their houses directly by the booth-level officers between March 20 and 25.

In its wake, 1,603 forms were received from voters above 85 years of age and 640 forms were received from differently-abled voters expressing desire to exercise their vote through postal ballot.

The postal ballots will be collected from the houses on April 6 and 8 from 7 a.m., Collector K.M. Sarayu said.

