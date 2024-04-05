ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Collection of postal ballots begins in Coimbatore

April 05, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Micro observers in Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies have started collecting postal ballots from senior citizens aged above 85 and differently abled persons who had submitted Form 12 D to exercise their franchises at home.

In Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency, 2,570 senior citizens and 424 differently abled persons, and in Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency, 2,085 senior citizens and 567 differently abled persons had opted for postal ballot and submitted Form 12 D. Seventy teams in Coimbatore and 75 in Pollachi will visit the houses on April 6 and 9, and District Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has requested the persons who had submitted Form 12 D to remain at home to exercise their franchise.

As many as 15,805 people, who have been drafted for poll duty, have been asked to exercise their franchise at the facilitation centres created at the ten training centres on April 7 and 13. Those who hail from other districts can approach the facilitation centres functioning at the Collectorate on April 16.

