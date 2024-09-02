Collection of palm seeds begins in Erode district

With sowing of palm seeds along the banks of the Cauvery river in the district to begin on September 14, the district administration has begun to collect palm seeds across the district.

To boost the number of palmyra trees, the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State government, Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation, and Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation have launched a plantation drive aimed at sowing one crore palm seeds along 416 km of land along the river banks.

The drive began on July 27 at Rameswaram following which other districts were covered in a phased manner. The drive would be carried out from Hogenakkal to Poompuhar covering Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts. A total of one lakh volunteers, including students, social activists and NGOs would be participating in the drive. Also, all the water bodies in the districts would be covered.

In a release, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the drive would begin in the district on September 14 and asked students, activists, NGOs and government and private organisations to register on website udhavi.app/panai. Participants would be given certificates, the release added.

Organisers said sourcing palm seeds is in progress in the district and collected seeds would be sent to the river banks across the district next week. They added farmers and people are voluntarily contributing seeds and the collection process would be completed by this weekend.