GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collection of palm seeds begins in Erode district

Published - September 02, 2024 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Palm seeds collected for planting along the banks of the Cauvery river at Perundurai in Erode district.

Palm seeds collected for planting along the banks of the Cauvery river at Perundurai in Erode district. | Photo Credit: SPL

With sowing of palm seeds along the banks of the Cauvery river in the district to begin on September 14, the district administration has begun to collect palm seeds across the district.

To boost the number of palmyra trees, the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State government, Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation, and Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation have launched a plantation drive aimed at sowing one crore palm seeds along 416 km of land along the river banks.

The drive began on July 27 at Rameswaram following which other districts were covered in a phased manner. The drive would be carried out from Hogenakkal to Poompuhar covering Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts. A total of one lakh volunteers, including students, social activists and NGOs would be participating in the drive. Also, all the water bodies in the districts would be covered.

In a release, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the drive would begin in the district on September 14 and asked students, activists, NGOs and government and private organisations to register on website udhavi.app/panai. Participants would be given certificates, the release added.

Organisers said sourcing palm seeds is in progress in the district and collected seeds would be sent to the river banks across the district next week. They added farmers and people are voluntarily contributing seeds and the collection process would be completed by this weekend.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.