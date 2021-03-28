Collecting of postal ballot begins

Special teams that the district administration had constituted for collecting of postal ballots in the 10 Assembly constituencies began collecting the ballot papers from the registered voters.

A release from the administration said after the Election Commission of India had permitted voters above 80 years of age, differently abled voters and voters who were quarantined after reporting COVID-19 positive, it had recorded 7,249 voters who were over 80 years of age and 605 differently abled voters who had opted for the same. And, it had given them Form 12-B to vote.

Now it had asked the special teams to collect the postal ballot from the 7,854 voters and they had started doing so on Sunday. The teams would collect the postal ballot papers till March 30 and the date and time of their visit to each of the voters’ house was available in the district administration website, Coimbatore.nic.in.

The release said the administration had also provided to the candidates the details of voters who had opted for postal ballot, the officials collecting the same and date and time of collection.

The voters should be available at home and if they were unavailable even when the teams made a second attempt, the administration would not given them the chance to vote on April 6, the release added.