Collect only 40% fees by Aug. 31, Collector tells private schools

Coimbatore

17 July 2021 00:17 IST

‘Do not collect uniform fees and transport fees’

Following complaints of some private self-financing schools in Coimbatore district allegedly demanding excess fees from parents despite remaining closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, District Collector G.S. Sameeran directed them to only collect 40% of the fees by August 31.

In a statement, he said that the Collectorate and the Coimbatore Chief Educational Office have been receiving complaints regarding private schools demanding excess fees for the academic year 2021-22 even though regular classes have not started amidst the lockdown.

For the academic year 2020-21, the Madras High Court had ordered private schools to collect 75% fees with a breakup of 40% by August 31, 2020 and remaining 35% by February 29, this year, the statement said.

As per a recent communication from the Commissioner of School Education, the private self-financing schools in the State shall collect only 40% of the fees. The 35% of the fees could be collected two months after the commencement of regular classes and the State government will take a decision regarding collection of the remaining 25% of the fees depending on the prevailing situation, the statement said. Apart from the 40% of the school fees determined by the government, no additional fees such as uniform and transport fees must be collected, the Collector said in the statement.

Helpline

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan said that parents may contact the State-wide toll-free helpline 14417 or the WhatsApp grievance redressal number 94875 70159 to report any excess fee collection by private schools in the district.