Collaborative CSR initiatives sought in Krishnagiri

July 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 The district administration has summoned the cooperation and consultation of companies ahead of their selection of various initiatives under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) component here.

Earlier, a consultative meeting on the CSR works of various large industries was chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate.

Interacting with the large firms, the Collector urged the industry to collaborate and consult with the district administration with respect to selection of projects. Given the mammoth number of interventions required for the district, the funds can be used through collaborative project selection for uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the locals.

According to the Collector, CSR initiatives can help with Namakku Namae Thittam; water distribution schemes, school infrastructure development works, housing and water supply infrastructure for tribal hamlets in hill villages; school buildings, roofs, classroom restoration; new buildings for anganwadis; primary health centres; supply of medical implements; infrastructure improvement for Adi Dravidar schools; and collaboration with the forest department for safety fencing to prevent human-animal negative interaction.

