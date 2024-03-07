Collaboration to deal with zero-value plastics in Coonoor announced

March 07, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The NGO, Clean Coonoor, has tied up with Marico Innovation Foundation, Dalmia Bharat Cements Limited and Marico Limited to process zero-value plastics along with other combustible waste such as textiles.

In a press release, Samantha Iyanna, Managing Trustee of Clean Coonoor, said, “Perhaps the greatest challenge faced in Solid Waste Management nowadays is the safe disposal of what is called as zero-value plastics or non-saleable plastics. This article of waste comprises chiefly of multilayer and other forms of plastic packaging, and accounts for nearly 80% of plastics waste and nearly 25% of all forms of day-to-day refuse picked up by Urban Local Bodies,” she said.

This commodity could be safely disposed of only through co-processing as fuel in cement kilns at very high temperatures. It also accounted for most of the pileups seen in the waste management facilities, particularly in hill towns with little access to cement manufacturing units, added P.J. Vasanthan, Trustee, Clean Coonoor.

The waste management facility at Coonoor has, over the last four years, sent out some 850 tonnes of such material with great difficulty and much cost.

“Thanks to Marico Innovation Foundation, a preliminary tie up has been made between Clean Coonoor, Dalmia Bharat Cements Ltd. and Marico Ltd, to process zero-value plastics along with other combustible waste such as textiles. Such a move will not only help avoid pileups, but will also help reduce the quantum of on-site burning of textile waste further reducing the carbon footprint of waste management operations,” the statement added.

Dalmia Bharat Cements Limited has agreed to waive off any co- processing fee and the cost of transport will be borne by Marico Ltd., through Extended Producer Responsibility. “If all goes well, we hope to extend operations to Ooty and elsewhere within the district,” Clean Coonoor said in their statement.

