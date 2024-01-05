Coir units in Tamil Nadu to get subsidy for setting up drying yards

January 05, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coir units that want to build drying yards will get ₹25 lakh or 25% of the cost as subsidy under the new Tamil Nadu Coir Policy.

As many as 60 units were in the process of setting up the yards, an official of the Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation (Tancoir) in Coimbatore told The Hindu on Friday. Nearly 52% of coir exports from the State was coir pith. The pith should be dried on a clean surface to get good price in the international market. Hence, the drying yards would benefit the pith exporters, the official said.

The policy also envisages 25% subsidy for green house dryers. It will help dry the pith soon.

In the case of coir industrial parks, the process is on to identify investors. “The coir sector stakeholders need awareness and motivation to go in for value addition,” the official said. Several schemes envisaged in the policy would be dovetailed with the existing schemes of the State government for the MSME sector.

The coir unit owners would be supported with testing and quality certification costs and not just the micro units, but the small and medium-scale enterprises would also benefit from these.

S. Mahesh Kumar, president of Indian Coir Pith Association, said the domestic market offered huge potential for the coir sector. Several coir products, such as coir folding mattress and coconut by-products for healthcare, could be targeted for the common man. The State government should identify such products and support the manufacturers with latest technology and marketing to bring down the costs. Such an effort would benefit the coconut producers too, as they were hit with low prices for the last two years, he said.