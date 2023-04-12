Coir policy on the anvil, says official

April 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government is expected to come out with a coir policy soon, said an official here.

The official said the first round of talks were held with the stakeholders and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram also participated in it.

The State government is looking at measures to boost value addition of coir in Tamil Nadu. Almost 90% of fibre is exported and mainly to China. The exporters get just ₹3 to ₹20 a kg. However, China uses the fibre to make coir boards, mattress, etc. In order to boost value addition, the government plans to set up a testing laboratory for coir in Coimbatore at ₹4 crore.

“We have finalised the list of machinery and may add some more. An estimate should be prepared and bids called for,” the official said.

Coir manufacturers now go to Kerala for testing their products. If the facilities are available in Tamil Nadu, the manufacturers can test coir yarn, geo textiles, etc and make these products in Tamil Nadu. They will be able to get better value for their products.

The Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation will also take steps to supply root trainer (growth pots) made of coir fibre to the Forest Department to grow saplings. The Forest Department is expected to source about one lakh trainers initially, the official said.

Coir products will be the first set up products to be displayed on a virtual pavilion that is coming up to display products made in the State. With these measures, coir product manufacturers in the State will be able to focus on value addition and get better price for their products, the official said.