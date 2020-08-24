Coir pith FPO unit formed

ERODE

24 August 2020 07:55 IST

A Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) involved in coir pith block making unit was inaugurated at Chennimalai. Supported by NABARD, the Manvasam FPO will be involved in making coir pith, which is the by-product obtained while extracting fibre from husk. C.R. Abuvarajan, AGM, District Development, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, inaugurated the FPO.

Advertising

Advertising