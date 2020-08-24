Coimbatore

Coir pith FPO unit formed

A Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) involved in coir pith block making unit was inaugurated at Chennimalai. Supported by NABARD, the Manvasam FPO will be involved in making coir pith, which is the by-product obtained while extracting fibre from husk. C.R. Abuvarajan, AGM, District Development, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, inaugurated the FPO.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 7:55:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coir-pith-fpo-unit-formed/article32425888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story