Coir mill gutted

COIMBATORE

26 October 2020 23:52 IST

A coir mill at Malaypalayam near Sulur here was gutted on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the mill on Malaypalayam to Kattampatti road caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Stocks of processed fibre and coconut husks were gutted even as fire brigades from Sulur and Kinathukadavu fire stations struggled to extinguish the fire.

Advertising

Advertising

Excavators and private tanker trunks were also used to bring the fire under control. A dozen fire brigades led by fire officers M. Gopal and M. Kalimuthu from the two stations put out the flames completely by 4 a.m. on Monday.

Mr. Gopal said the mill belonged to one Muthumanickam. The Fire and Rescue Services were yet to assess the value of the damaged materials.