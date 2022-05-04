Coir conclave in Coimbatore on May 5

May 04, 2022 21:08 IST

Coir Board is taking several steps to promote use of coir products by State governments and this increase sale of coir products in the domestic market, said D. Kuppuramu, Chairman of Coir Board, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kuppuramu and M.K. Kumararaja, secretary of Coir Board, told presspersons that a national Coir Conclave, which will be held here on May 5, will have a session where senior officials from coconut-growing State governments will interact with Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane on promoting use of coir products in infrastructure projects and promoting MSME sectors.

The event will also have a couple of technical sessions on coir products and its applications.

There are nearly 4,000 registered coir units in Tamil Nadu and at least 10 % more unregistered units. The conclave, which is held by the Ministry of MSMEs and the Coir Board, is organised under the Enterprise India initiative to promote value addition in the coir sector. Several units export coir pith or fibre and there is tremendous potential to make and export value added products. The Board has identified five products for release on Thursday and these will help tap the opportunities in the domestic market, they said.

As many as 27 units will receive 44 awards for their excellence in performance during the last four years. The programme on May 5 will discuss issues such as use of husk, improving coconut cultivation, action plan for Coir Vikas Yojana, welfare schemes for coir sector workers, and credit plan for the coir sector.

A “Run for Coir” will he held here on May 6 and the theme is “Coir - the solution for reversing global warming.”