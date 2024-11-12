Coir cluster to be operational in Coimbatore in 2025

An integrated coir cluster is expected to become operational in Coimbatore district in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official involved in the project, the district already has a few coir clusters and the one that will be commissioned in January will have about 60 members. It will focus on grow bags and baling press.

Meanwhile, the coir industry in Coimbatore district is showing signs of revival after two years of sluggishness.

Mahesh Kumar, president of Indian Coir Pith Association, said the husk prices have gone up from 50 paise a piece to ₹2 a piece. Export orders are looking up, especially to the U.S. and to newer markets such as South American countries. Hence, the demand for coir pith has improved in the last one-and-a-half months. The price of coir pith has moved up nearly 100%, he said.

In the last two years, almost 40% of the industry in and around Pollachi went out of the business due to pollution issues and lack of price stability. The number of coir yarn spinning units reduced from 2,000 to 1,000. The units that survived are seeing good orders now, Mr. Kumar said. The good rain this year will reflect in the crop next year, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.