Coir cluster proposed in Pollachi

02 January 2022 20:21 IST

As many as 35 entrepreneurs in Pollachi have formed a special purpose vehicle to implement a cluster project in Pollachi.

District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, general manager B. Karthigaivasan said the entrepreneurs will focus on value addition and the cluster is expected to be inaugurated in the coming months.

Industry sources said that coming up at a total cost of ₹23.73 crore, the cluster will focus on value addition so that the coir fibre produced in Pollachi and nearby areas is consumed by the value adding units here. A substantial quantity of fibre is getting into exports now.

The Union Government grant for the cluster project will be ₹14 crore and from the State government it will be ₹2 crore. The remaining amount will be from the special purpose vehicle. The entire coir industry in Pollachi will benefit from the project. The proposal started taking shape in September 2020 and the detailed project report prepared by the special purpose vehicle was submitted to the State government. It should be approved by the Union government.

The entrepreneurs will purchase land and machinery for the common facility. Some of the facilities planned at the common centre are: coir quilting with preparatory process, coir brush mat production line, coir needle punch production, coir sheets production with latex spray, making of coir tuffted mats with latex base and laboratory for coir testing.

With these facilities, the coir industry in Pollachi will be able to export value added products and the fibre producers will realise better prices.